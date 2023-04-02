Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people were killed and another three wounded in a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to police.

One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 p.m. at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in the city’s southwest, Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said Sunday. The three individuals who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Authorities did not immediately identify those were were killed or wounded.

Cooper said investigators did not yet have any information on a suspect or what prompted the shooting.

“It’s too early,” he said. “As of now, we don’t have anything.”

