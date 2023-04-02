Homeowners describe damages from Readyville tornado

READYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After several storms hit Middle Tennessee on Friday evening into Saturday morning, many people had their homes destroyed.

When people woke up to see the aftermath on Saturday, many were in shock by what they saw. One home that stood along Readyville Street less than 24 hours ago was now down to just its foundation.

“We parked our car and came down the street and it was like a war zone,” Nora Robinson said.

What was left was torn down trees, broken homes and mounds of debris.

“Our daughter called at about 2:15 and said we’ve just been hit,” Robinson said.

After hours of being under a tornado warning, Robinson said her daughter, who had been watching over her home in Readyville, called her in tears.

“When it started and the windows blew in she grabbed the dog, jumped in the closet and my cat was banging on the door let me in. But you can see where she sat with her comforter while bricks fell from the chimney,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the tornado tore through her roof, walls, and yard and it only got worse.

“They said Peggie’s house is totally gone. They said she was trapped in it for over an hour,” Robinson said.

This didn’t just happen to Robinson’s neighbor Peggie. Rutherford County Emergency Management officials said the tornado damaged more than 30 homes and destroyed at least 10.

“That whole thing is kind of heartbreaking,” Robinson said.

Homes many like Robinson spent years living in and working on, are now destroyed.

“If you’ll look right here, I’ve now got a skylight,” Robinson said.

While volunteers and emergency crews work to make repairs, Robinson said she’s still finding a reason to smile.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.