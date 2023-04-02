Franklin man escapes burning house by jumping from window

Home is believed to be total loss after fire started on back deck, fire marshal says
A man had minor injuries after he jumped from the bedroom window of his burning home.
A man had minor injuries after he jumped from the bedroom window of his burning home.(Franklin Fire Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man had minor injuries after he jumped from the bedroom window of his burning home early Sunday morning, Franklin Fire Department officials said.

The man was the only occupant of the single-story ranch-style home on Churchill Place in the Royal Oaks subdivision when the fire started at his home.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 12:48 a.m. after a neighbor called 911. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from inside and outside the home.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the man was sleeping in his bedroom with his door closed, heard a noise and opened the door to investigate. He saw heavy smoke and fire in the hall, closed the door, then exited through the window.

King said the victim is fortunate to be alive. Firefighters found one battery-powered smoke alarm in the home but said it did not appear to be working and the victim didn’t recall hearing it.

The fire marshal said the home is a total loss, estimating damage at $400,000. He said sleeping with the bedroom door closed and using his secondary exit saved the man’s life.

King reminds residents to ensure smoke alarms are working by pressing and holding the test button monthly and replacing alarms when they’re 10 years old.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. King said it appeared to have started on the back deck.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train was overturned near Holts Corner in Marshall County overnight.
PICTURES: Storm damage across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
From hugging stuffed animals to school shooter: how Audrey Hale changed in nine years
The storm threat for Middle Tennessee has increased. Areas along the Tennessee River are now a...
Tornado Watch over for Middle Tennessee
Storm damage in downtown Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Damage reported in downtown Hopkinsville
Storm damage in Christiana, Tennessee.
NWS to survey damage from ‘likely tornadoes’ in Middle Tennessee

Latest News

TSU's Aristocrat of Bands - The Urban Hymnal.
TSU marching band to make Opry debut on Tuesday
Tullahoma Police will provide an SRO to all Tullahoma City Schools for the rest of the school...
Tullahoma to add officers to all city schools
Tennessee Powerball
White House Powerball ticket wins $50,000
A Franklin man was arrested on charges of inciting a riot.
Franklin man arrested for organizing street racing in Nashville