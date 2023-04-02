Franklin man arrested for organizing street racing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin man has been arrested on five counts of inciting a riot in connection to combat street racing and dangerous behavior at unsanctioned car meets, Metro Police said Saturday.

Keller S. Moore, 21, is accused of organizing and promoting car meets through social media that drew hundreds of people to various Nashville parking lots. Police said none of the property owners gave permission for the use of their lots at which burnouts and other dangerous driving activities occurred.

Metro Police’s Traffic Division, in consultation with the Vehicle Crimes Section of the District Attorney’s Office, obtained five arrest warrants against Moore, each of which covered a specific date.

Moore is accused of organizing the following events:

Jan. 28, 2023: Moore is alleged to have used social media to advertise a “pop-up meet” in the parking lot of Woodmont Hills Church of Christ at 3710 Franklin Pike. An estimated 300 to 400 vehicles arrived. Several took part in burnouts and donuts in the church parking lot, posing a risk to others on the property.

Jan. 24, 2023: Moore is alleged to have used social media to organize and promote a car meet at 3040 Sidco Drive. Midtown Hills Precinct officers responded to the parking lot due to the large crowd on the property, which was newly renovated and for sale. Vehicles conducting burnouts damaged the lot by leaving tire marks. There was also an oil spill. The real estate agent for the property, who called police that night, said neither Moore nor anyone else had permission to be there.

Oct. 28, 2022: Moore is alleged to have used social media to organize and promote a car meet at 1001 Health Park Drive. The police department responded to the location after a report that 100 or more people had gathered there. Numerous vehicles were involved in conducting burnouts and donuts. Three drivers present fled from police that night. The property manager confirmed Moore did not have permission to use the parking lot, which was damaged by tire marks.

July 22, 2022: Moore is alleged to have used social media to organize and promote a car meet at 516 Rev. Kelly M. Smith Way, a State of Tennessee owned parking lot. Several hundred people gathered there. Individuals in the group took over intersections and conducted burnouts, donuts and slides with their vehicles in the intersections of Nelson Merry Street and 10th Circle North, and Kelly M. Smith Way and Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. The crowd also blocked roadways, preventing police from entering the area.

May 13, 2022: Moore is alleged to have used social media to organize and promote a car meet in the parking lots of Nissan Stadium. The group gained access to several stadium lots, including those that were closed off. Around 1,000 vehicles arrived, with some doing burnouts and donuts, creating serious danger to those present. Law enforcement on the ground and in the air responded to disperse the crowd.

Moore surrendered on the outstanding warrants at the Downtown Detention Center Friday night. Moore is free after posting a $7,500 bond.

