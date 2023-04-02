First Alert Forecast: A nice end to the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee will close out the weekend on a pleasant note. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon and temperatures in the 70s. Rain showers return for some areas tomorrow morning.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

After a cool start this morning, we’ll see temperatures climb into the upper 60s to around 70 this afternoon. It won’t be nearly as windy today as it was yesterday and we should see lots of sunshine today. Overnight lows fall to the mid 50s.

highs today (none)

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

A few rain showers will develop overnight for some, mainly south of I-40 and only lasting during the morning hours of Monday. Monday afternoon should be another nice day with highs in the upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday gets very warm. Temperatures soar in the 80s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. However, clouds will increase into the evening. Lows will only be in the upper 60s.

Wednesday could potentially be a First Alert Weather Day. We will see showers and some storms developing throughout the day. Some storms could be on the stronger side. Right now, it’s a little too early to say if they will be severe. Models are not in agreement of exactly how strong the storms could be, but it is looking likely that most of the Midstate will get very heavy rain. We will keep you informed in the First Alert Weather center on TV and online.

We dry out and cool down for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 60s with lots of cloud cover. Lows will be cooler in the mid 40s.

As we head into the weekend, rain chances increase again. We’ll see scattered showers during the day on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.