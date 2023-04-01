Temporary ban stops Tennessee drag bill


Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee State Capitol(Action News 5)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A temporary restraining order was granted Friday night by a federal judge in Shelby County, blocking the law banning public drag shows in Tennessee from going into effect.

This order granted by Judge Thomas L. Parker comes after an LGBTQ theatre company, Friends of George’s, sued the state of Tennessee, claiming the bill unconstitutional under the First Amendment. The bill, which was set to go into effect April 1, makes it a criminal offense for anyone who engages in adult cabaret performance on public property or in view of minors.

The judge’s order will expire in 14 days unless the judge decides to extend it for an additional period under the Federal Rule of Civil Procedure. The court will hold a status conference within the coming days with the parties to schedule future hearings.

