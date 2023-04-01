Reports: Injuries after roof collapses at Ill. theater during storm

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere(23 WIFR)
By Gray News staff and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (Gray News/WIFR) - Numerous emergency crews were sent to the area of downtown Belvidere, Illinois, after reports of a roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre.

WIFR reports that photos from the area of N. State Street in Belvidere show a fallen marquee and lots of debris in the road.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WLS that multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Their crews saw several people being carried away on stretchers.

A concert with heavy metal band Morbid Angel was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
The Covenant School
TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
A woman got an uneasy feeling when she saw a woman at the gun range in May 2022. She now...
Before shooting, Audrey Hale repeatedly trained at local gun ranges
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
From hugging stuffed animals to school shooter: how Audrey Hale changed in nine years

Latest News

Tennessee State Capitol
Temporary ban stops Tennessee drag bill
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media after a briefing in Rolling Fork, Miss.,...
Biden: Feds ‘not leaving’ Mississippi town hit by tornado
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are in Mississippi to see the devastation left by...
Biden tours damage as new tornado outbreak hits
Hundreds of people gather on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, on Friday March...
Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash