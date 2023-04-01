Power outages reported in Middle Tennessee

Some outages are being reported.
Waynes County power poles
Waynes County power poles(TVEC)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After several strong storms in the Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky area, some residents are waking up without power.

In the Nashville area, NES is reporting about 1,000 customers are without power. Most of the outages are in the Shackle Island area, north of Hendersonville with a total of 873 without power.

According to CEMC, in Cheatham, Robertson, and Sumner County combined, there are fewer than 200 outages as of 2:45 a.m.

In Hardin and Wayne Counties, Tennessee Valley Electric Cooperative said several broken poles have been reported as a result of the recent storm. Officials said that crews will be working through the night and into the morning to repair the damage.

