PICTURES: Storm damage across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

Damage has already been reported across many areas.
A train was overturned near Holts Corner in Marshall County overnight.
A train was overturned near Holts Corner in Marshall County overnight.(Brandon Baril)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Severe storms threatened Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky from Friday evening until 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Damage has already been reported across many areas. Five freight train cars overturned near Holts Corner in Marshall County overnight, according to reports. It’s unknown if any injuries happened alongside the incident.

Train overturned near Holts Corner.
Train overturned near Holts Corner.(Brandon Baril)

Historic downtown buildings in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, have reportedly been heavily damaged, according to WKDZ Radio. Emergency manager Randy Graham confirmed to WSMV4 the downtown area is heavily damaged.

Heavy damage downtown was confirmed by emergency officials.
Heavy damage downtown was confirmed by emergency officials.(WKDZ/Beth Mann)

Pictures

Christiana, TN

Storm damage in Christiana, Tennessee.
Storm damage in Christiana, Tennessee.(Adam W.)

Rockvale, TN

Bunker Hill Road blocked
Bunker Hill Road blocked(Kelsie F., Linda Frost)

