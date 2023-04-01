NWS to survey damage from ‘likely tornadoes’ in Middle Tennessee

NWS said the surveying will take several days.
Storm damage in Christiana, Tennessee.
Storm damage in Christiana, Tennessee.(Adam W.)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the National Weather Service will be surveying several counties across Middle Tennessee to assess the damage left behind by overnight storms.

NWS Nashville said the surveying will likely take several days, due to the widespread damage caused by the storms. They also said tornadoes likely struck many Tennessee counties overnight.

Crews will survey Wayne, Lewis, Marshall, Rutherford, Cannon, and Macon County over the next few days, according to a tweet.

