NWS to survey damage from ‘likely tornadoes’ in Middle Tennessee
NWS said the surveying will take several days.
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the National Weather Service will be surveying several counties across Middle Tennessee to assess the damage left behind by overnight storms.
NWS Nashville said the surveying will likely take several days, due to the widespread damage caused by the storms. They also said tornadoes likely struck many Tennessee counties overnight.
Crews will survey Wayne, Lewis, Marshall, Rutherford, Cannon, and Macon County over the next few days, according to a tweet.
