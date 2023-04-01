NWS rates tornado in Lincoln County EF3, results in death of elderly woman

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Huntsville, Alabama, issued its preliminary report for the Lincoln County, Tennessee, tornado.

The NWS rated the tornado a high-end EF3 tornado with max winds of 160 mph. The tornado moved through northern Madison County and southern Lincoln County.

During this tornado, there was one death and five injuries. An elderly woman was killed on Borderline Road, according to Don Webster from Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc.

According to our sister station, WAFF, Tyler Berryhill, the Madison County Coroner in Alabama, said the woman’s home was impacted by the tornado. She was pronounced dead on the scene around 4 a.m. on Saturday. The woman was identified as 90-year-old Ovie Lasater.

The National Weather Service says the tornado began west of Highway 431 and south of Elkwood Section Road. The tornado continued to intensify as it made its way to Borderline Road. This tornado also destroyed two homes in the area.

Webster added that of the five people injured, three were taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two of them are stable.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Cruz Medina, the EF2 tornado in Fayetteville on March 25 in Central Lincoln County was only 11 miles north of where the tornado that happened on March 31st hit.

