First Alert Forecast: A sunny but windy Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - All of the severe storms are gone and have left behind clear skies to kick off the weekend. It will be windy through most of the day, though.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 1:00 P.M. Sustained winds will be around 20 MPH with some gusts kicking up to 45 MPH. Although it will be sunny today with highs around average in the low to mid 60s. It will get cold overnight as lows fall to the upper 30s.

Sunday will be pleasant with more sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60. We could see some rain late at night into Monday morning.

Rain showers should clear out the first half of Monday morning. It will be a warmer day in the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures soar to the 80s on Tuesday. However, it will remain cloudy all day with a small chance of a passing shower.

We’ll see rain again and some isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Rain should clear out by Thursday, but return again on Friday with highs in the low 60s both days.

