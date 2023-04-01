First Alert Forecast: A Quieter Sunday Forecast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a windy Saturday, expect quieter conditions Sunday with some sunshine as well!

It will be a chilly night here in the Mid State with temperatures falling into the upper 30s in most spots. Frost cannot be ruled out in low-lying areas and in the higher elevations of the Cumberland Plateau.

Lows will drop into the 30s tonight. (WSMV)

Tomorrow will be pleasant with more sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60. Winds will be significantly weaker than what we had Saturday. We could see some rain late at night into Monday morning.

Monday will be a warmer day in the low 70s, and partly cloudy skies can be expected after morning showers move out.

Temperatures rise into the lower 80s on Tuesday. However, it will remain cloudy all day with a small chance of a passing shower, and even some storms overnight.

We’ll see scattered rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. A few of the storms could be strong. We’ll keep you updated on the severe potential.

Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day with just an isolated shower chance. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

A few showers are possible Friday, otherwise, plenty of clouds stick around with highs near 60.

A few showers are also possible Saturday. The rain chance has trended downward, but it is still very early on. Check back for updates.

