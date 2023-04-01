Damage reported in downtown Hopkinsville

Historic buildings in downtown Hopkinsville were damaged Friday night.
Storm damage in downtown Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Storm damage in downtown Hopkinsville, Kentucky
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Historic downtown buildings in Hopkinsville, Kentucky have been heavily damaged in Friday night’s storms.

According to WKDZ Radio, emergency manager Randy Graham said the worst damage occurred in the downtown historic district, near 6th Street and The Mixer restaurant. Graham confirmed to WSMV4 the downtown area is heavily damaged.

The Woody Winfree Transportation Museum and its clocktower also had structural damage, according to the radio station.

Officials told WKDZ to stay away from downtown as the damage is cleaned up.

Storm damage in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Storm damage in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Storm damage in downtown Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Storm damage in downtown Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

