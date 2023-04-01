AP source: NBA, players reach deal for a new labor agreement

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) goes up for a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By The Associated Press and TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NBA will have labor peace for years to come.

The league and its players came to an agreement early Saturday on a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The deal will begin this summer and will last at least through the 2028-29 season. Either side can opt out then; otherwise, it will last through 2029-30.

Among the details, per the source: the in-season tournament that Commissioner Adam Silver has wanted for years will become reality, and players will now have to appear in at least 65 games in order to be eligible for the top individual awards such as Most Valuable Player.

The agreement — struck hours after the league was prepared to exercise its right to opt out of the current CBA on June 30 — doesn’t end the process, but it’s the biggest part of the process.

The owners will have to vote on what the negotiators have hammered out, and the players will have to vote to approve the deal as well. Then comes the actual writing of the document — the most recent CBA checked in at around 600 pages containing nearly 5,000 paragraphs and 200,000 words. Much of it will be the same; much of it will need revising.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
The Covenant School
TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
From hugging stuffed animals to school shooter: how Audrey Hale changed in nine years
A woman got an uneasy feeling when she saw a woman at the gun range in May 2022. She now...
Before shooting, Audrey Hale repeatedly trained at local gun ranges

Latest News

Storm damage in downtown Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Damage reported in downtown Hopkinsville
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge in NY case
Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic...
FBI: Over 4,000 pounds of illegal pills seized from home drug lab
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured