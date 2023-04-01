7 people dead after storms hit McNairy County

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Adamsville Police Department confirmed that lives were lost and properties were destroyed by the severe weather the Mid-South experienced on the night of March 31.

The county’s Emergency Management Agency director, Allen Strickland, has reported that there have been 7 deaths across McNairy County, in addition to numerous people injured.

“The damage and loss that our community suffered last night was catastrophic,” The city’s police department said in a statement on April 1. “We send our condolences to all of those who were impacted by this event, not just in our community, but across the entire region.”

First Baptist Church, located at 143 Jackson Street, in Bethel Springs, will be serving meals to those who are in need and for emergency responders.

