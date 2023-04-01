7 people dead after storms hit McNairy County

Considerable storm damage in Adamsville, TN
Considerable storm damage in Adamsville, TN(Adamsville Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Adamsville Police Department confirmed that lives were lost and properties were destroyed by the severe weather the Mid-South experienced on the night of March 31.

The county’s Emergency Management Agency director, Allen Strickland, has reported that there have been 7 deaths across McNairy County, in addition to numerous people injured.

“The damage and loss that our community suffered last night was catastrophic,” The city’s police department said in a statement on April 1. “We send our condolences to all of those who were impacted by this event, not just in our community, but across the entire region.”

First Baptist Church, located at 143 Jackson Street, in Bethel Springs, will be serving meals to those who are in need and for emergency responders.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The storm threat for Middle Tennessee has increased. Areas along the Tennessee River are now a...
Tornado Watch over for Middle Tennessee
The Covenant School
TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
From hugging stuffed animals to school shooter: how Audrey Hale changed in nine years
A train was overturned near Holts Corner in Marshall County overnight.
PICTURES: Storm damage across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky
The severe storm threat has been increased in Middle Tennessee.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm threat elevated for tonight

Latest News

wsmv first alert forecast
Saturday morning FIRST ALERT forecast
A tree blocks Bunker Hill Road near Eagleville, Tennessee.
Rutherford Co. EMA crews work to manage overnight storm damage
Storm damage in Christiana, Tennessee.
NWS to survey damage from ‘likely tornadoes’ in Middle Tennessee
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: A sunny but windy Saturday