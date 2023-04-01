1 killed by fallen tree during storm damage cleanup in Henry Co., officials say


Henry County Emergency officials on the scene of a death in Mansfield after a tree fell on a...
Henry County Emergency officials on the scene of a death in Mansfield after a tree fell on a person.(Henry County Volunteer Fire Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in Henry County after a tree fell on them during storm damage cleanup, according to Henry County emergency officials.

The Henry County Fire Department (HCFD) was called to the 800 block of Haglersville Road in Mansfield before 10 a.m. Saturday to a report that a tree had fallen on someone.

Emergency crews responded and found one person unresponsive while on a tractor and pinned beneath a tree.

Officials said an initial investigation suggests the operator of the tractor was trying to remove the fallen tree from the road when the accident occurred.

Emergency personnel contacted death investigators, who eventually pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Once the scene was released by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, HCFD worked to remove the person from under the tree.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMS, Henry County Coroner’s Office, Mansfield Fire Department, and Paris Henry County Rescue Squad also responded to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The storm threat for Middle Tennessee has increased. Areas along the Tennessee River are now a...
Tornado Watch over for Middle Tennessee
A train was overturned near Holts Corner in Marshall County overnight.
PICTURES: Storm damage across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky
The Covenant School
TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
From hugging stuffed animals to school shooter: how Audrey Hale changed in nine years
The severe storm threat has been increased in Middle Tennessee.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm threat elevated for tonight

Latest News

A woman was killed in the home that was destroyed.
NWS rates tornado in Lincoln County EF3, results in death of elderly woman
Lows will drop into the 30s tonight.
First Alert Forecast: A Quieter Sunday Forecast
Damage in Readyville
‘It looked like a bomb went off’: Tornado wipes out Readyville in Rutherford County
More damage in Rutherford County in Readyville
Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee officials survey damage after storms