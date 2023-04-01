1 killed by fallen tree during storm damage cleanup in Henry Co., officials say

MANSFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in Henry County after a tree fell on them during storm damage cleanup, according to Henry County emergency officials.

The Henry County Fire Department (HCFD) was called to the 800 block of Haglersville Road in Mansfield before 10 a.m. Saturday to a report that a tree had fallen on someone.

Emergency crews responded and found one person unresponsive while on a tractor and pinned beneath a tree.

Officials said an initial investigation suggests the operator of the tractor was trying to remove the fallen tree from the road when the accident occurred.

Emergency personnel contacted death investigators, who eventually pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Once the scene was released by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, HCFD worked to remove the person from under the tree.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMS, Henry County Coroner’s Office, Mansfield Fire Department, and Paris Henry County Rescue Squad also responded to the incident.

