Yay Yay’s Shrimp and Grits

1 cup grits

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 diced onion

2 stalks of celery diced

1 bell pepper diced

1 can of diced tomatoes

1 tablespoon smoked paprika, onion powder, garlic powder,

1/2 cup oil

1/4 cup butter cut in cubes

3 sprigs Fresh thyme

1/2 bunch of parsley chopped

2 pounds of shrimp peeled and deveined

1/4 cup white wine

Boil salted water when comes to a boil whisk in grits. Next add heavy cream and reduce to a simmer and cover. Stir often for 30 mins

In a heated skillet add oil, peppers, celery and onions. When you can smell the aromatics then add the tomatoes. Reduce by half. Add all seasoning and thyme. Simmer 10 mins then add seasoned shrimp. Let simmer until shrimp is opaque. Then add parsley and fold in butter. Check for seasoning. Add salt if needed.

