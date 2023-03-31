Woman sexually assaulted, robbed during Snapchat meetup in February

The arrest report states the two met in a McDonald’s parking lot after months of Snapchat conversations.
generic McDonald's sign
generic McDonald's sign(Source: CNN)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOELTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested and charged on Thursday in connection to a sexual assault outside of a McDonald’s back in February.

According to the arrest report, 24-year-old Kameron Murray and a woman maintained an online relationship through Snapchat for several months before agreeing to “hang out and smoke weed” earlier this year.

The report states that Murray and the woman decided to meet at the McDonald’s on Eatons Creek Road in Joelton on February 15. The woman arrived first, then sat in her car and waited for Murray, who pulled up in a maroon sedan.

Murray parked, exited his car, and sat down in the passenger seat of the woman’s vehicle. The woman told police that it did not take long for Murray to begin groping her inappropriately. When she attempted to stop him, she said he produced a handgun and hit her in the side of the face. She told police that he then demanded that she hand over her wallet at gunpoint and left her there.

According to the report, the woman suffered a fractured jaw and cheekbone in the attack.

Detectives tracked Murray down on Thursday, March 30, and arrested him after the woman was able to positively identify him.

He is charged with sexual battery and aggravated robbery, resulting in bodily injury. He remains in custody on a $120,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
The Covenant School
TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
A woman got an uneasy feeling when she saw a woman at the gun range in May 2022. She now...
Before shooting, Audrey Hale repeatedly trained at local gun ranges
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
From hugging stuffed animals to school shooter: how Audrey Hale changed in nine years

Latest News

Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
Three students and three school staffers were killed in a shooting inside The Covenant School...
‘I’m afraid I’m going to die’: Covenant School shooting 911 calls released
Officials with the Harriman Police Department confirmed the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office was...
One dead, 3 people shot, including shooter, at body shop in Roane Co., sheriff says
WSMV shooting victims
Funerals scheduled for six murdered at The Covenant School