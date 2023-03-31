Woman sexually assaulted, robbed during Snapchat meetup in February

JOELTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested and charged on Thursday in connection to a sexual assault outside of a McDonald’s back in February.

According to the arrest report, 24-year-old Kameron Murray and a woman maintained an online relationship through Snapchat for several months before agreeing to “hang out and smoke weed” earlier this year.

The report states that Murray and the woman decided to meet at the McDonald’s on Eatons Creek Road in Joelton on February 15. The woman arrived first, then sat in her car and waited for Murray, who pulled up in a maroon sedan.

Murray parked, exited his car, and sat down in the passenger seat of the woman’s vehicle. The woman told police that it did not take long for Murray to begin groping her inappropriately. When she attempted to stop him, she said he produced a handgun and hit her in the side of the face. She told police that he then demanded that she hand over her wallet at gunpoint and left her there.

According to the report, the woman suffered a fractured jaw and cheekbone in the attack.

Detectives tracked Murray down on Thursday, March 30, and arrested him after the woman was able to positively identify him.

He is charged with sexual battery and aggravated robbery, resulting in bodily injury. He remains in custody on a $120,000 bond.

