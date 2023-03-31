Two soldiers identified in deadly Black Hawk crash

The soldiers died when two helicopters crashed during a training exercise in Trigg County on Wednesday night.
Fort Campbell officials confirmed two Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a crash and confirmed all nine crew members died as a result.
By Carmyn Gutierrez, Tony Garcia and Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nine soldiers are dead after two Black Hawk helicopters from Fort Campbell crashed Wednesday night in Kentucky, according to state and federal officials.

“This is a truly tragic loss for our families, our division, and Fort Campbell,” Brig. Gen. John Lubas, a deputy commanding officer for operations at Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division, said. “Our number one priority is caring for the families and soldiers ... Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and soldiers during this difficult time.”

Two of the nine soldiers have been identified.

Caleb Gore, 25

Family members identified Caleb Gore as one of the victims of a crash involving two Fort...
Family members identified Caleb Gore as one of the victims of a crash involving two Fort Campbell helicopters on Wednesday night.(Photo submitted)

Caleb Gore was from Wayne County, North Carolina, according to his family. He became an airborne medic and studied to become in-flight certified to perform medical treatment in the helicopter.

“He was a loving and wonderful child, everything a father could possibly wish for,” his father, Tim Gore wrote in a tribute. “He was kind, compassionate, and a gentle giant because he was built like a tank.”

His father said seeing Gore come out of a helicopter was one of the “most beautiful things you would ever see.” He called Gore a real-life Captain America.

Caleb Gore left behind his wife, Haleigh.

Taylor Mitchell, 30

Taylor Mitchell
Taylor Mitchell(Mitchell family)

Taylor Mitchell was from Mountain Brooke, Alabama, according to his family. He had been serving in the military for nine years.

Mitchell left behind his wife, Hayli Jo.

Previous Coverage

9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

Clarksville veterans react to Fort Campbell crash

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
The Covenant School
TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
A woman got an uneasy feeling when she saw a woman at the gun range in May 2022. She now...
Before shooting, Audrey Hale repeatedly trained at local gun ranges
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
From hugging stuffed animals to school shooter: how Audrey Hale changed in nine years

Latest News

Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
Three students and three school staffers were killed in a shooting inside The Covenant School...
‘I’m afraid I’m going to die’: Covenant School shooting 911 calls released
generic McDonald's sign
Woman sexually assaulted, robbed during Snapchat meetup in February
Officials with the Harriman Police Department confirmed the Roane Co. Sheriff’s Office was...
One dead, 3 people shot, including shooter, at body shop in Roane Co., sheriff says