Transportation bill heads to Governor’s desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) marked the legislative passage of a “landmark” bill that aims to fulfill the state’s transportation needs on Thursday.

Governor Bill Lee’s Transportation Modernization Act hopes to create a new strategy and invest $3.3 billion to accommodate Tennessee’s growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities.

The budget will also provide TDOT with the necessary resources to solve current and future mobility challenges, according to a press release.

“Tennessee needs a transportation strategy fit for the fastest-growing state in the nation, and our plan will prepare rural and urban communities for continued growth and economic opportunity, all without new taxes or debt,” said Governor Lee. “I commend the General Assembly for its partnership to meet our state’s transportation needs.”

The bill will also allow for the exploration of Choice Lanes, which are express lanes that drivers can choose at a price to get to their destination quicker.

