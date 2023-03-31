Strong to severe thunderstorms headed to Middle Tennessee tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for this evening and overnight.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will move in from west to east. They could reach the Tennessee River as early as sunset. The storm threat level has increased today.

The storm threat for Middle Tennessee has increased. Areas along the Tennessee River are now a level 4 out of 5. (WSMV)

STORM TIMING:

The severe threat window in Middle Tennessee is 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Areas along the Tennessee River can expect storms 7pm-1am. The Nashville area from 10pm-1am and areas west to the Cumberland Plateau from 12mid-4am. The strongest storms expected before midnight.

STORM THREATS:

Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible with some of the storms. Storms will weaken somewhat as they move east of I-65 but you will still need to be weather-ready out toward the Plateau through the middle of the night. Showers and storms will move out of our area before sunshine on Saturday.

In addition to all of this, a Wind Advisory goes into effect for the entire Mid State tonight and into our day on Saturday with non-thunderstorm wind gusts near or over 40 mph at times.

THIS WEEKEND:

As previously mentioned, Saturday will be windy but at least mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Early Sunday morning more patchy frost is possible as the low dips to the upper 30s. Sunday will be much less windy with highs still in the 60s under plenty of sunshine.

NEXT WEEK

Warmer but unsettled weather returns next week with highs in the 70s.

Monday with be partly cloudy with a possible isolated shower in the afternoon, but nothing widespread.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures could be near, if not into, the 80s with a few showers and storms each day. Tuesday will also be windy.

Showers will linger into Thursday morning with a big drop in temperatures back into the 60s.

Friday includes a few showers with highs in the upper 50s.

