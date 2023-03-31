Severe weather tool kit: Power outage maps, emergency contacts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Severe weather is expected late Friday night into Saturday morning in Middle Tennessee.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will move in from west to east. They could reach the Tennessee River as early as right around sunset.

The severe threat window in Nashville will be between 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., with the strongest storms expected before midnight. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible with some of the storms. Storms will weaken somewhat as they move east of I-65 but you will still need to be weather-ready out toward the Plateau through the middle of the night. Showers and storms will move out of our area before sunshine on Saturday.

Below are some resources to help keep you safe and informed during severe weather.

The severe weather threat area expected Friday night. (WSMV)

Severe weather is expected Friday night in Middle Tennessee. (WSMV)

Power outages

Power outages are possible as severe weather makes its way through the area.

These maps will give you the latest up-to-date information about outages in your area:

– Nashville Electric Service

– Middle Tennessee Electric

– Dickson Electric

– Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation

– CDE Lightband

Middle Tennessee Emergency Management Offices

You can report damage or request assistance at emergency management offices in Middle Tennessee here. If you have an emergency, call 911.

Nashville International Airport

Severe weather could cause delays or flight cancellations. Monitor your flight here.

Road Conditions

Monitor traffic on the roadways here. Be sure to enable cameras on TDOT SmartWay. Emergency officials urge residents not to drive during severe weather.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.