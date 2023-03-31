Nashville Sounds postpone season opening game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds have canceled their opening night game tonight against the Louisville Bats.

Severe weather in the forecast has led the team to postpone out of caution for the team’s fans, players, coaches and staff. The game will be made up on April 1 as part of a doubleheader.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. and first pitch will be at 5:05 p.m. for Saturday’s pair of games. Fireworks will conclude the second game.

Fans who bought tickets to Saturday’s previously scheduled game will be allowed entry to both games. Fans who bought tickets for tonight’s game can exchange them for any future 2023 Nashville Sounds game at First Horizon Park, based on availability.

Visit the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office for more information.

