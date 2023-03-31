Nashville Sounds postpone season opening game

Severe weather led the team to reschedule the game for Saturday.
Nashville Sounds logo
Nashville Sounds logo(MILB)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Sounds have canceled their opening night game tonight against the Louisville Bats.

Severe weather in the forecast has led the team to postpone out of caution for the team’s fans, players, coaches and staff. The game will be made up on April 1 as part of a doubleheader.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. and first pitch will be at 5:05 p.m. for Saturday’s pair of games. Fireworks will conclude the second game.

Fans who bought tickets to Saturday’s previously scheduled game will be allowed entry to both games. Fans who bought tickets for tonight’s game can exchange them for any future 2023 Nashville Sounds game at First Horizon Park, based on availability.

Visit the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
The Covenant School
TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
A woman got an uneasy feeling when she saw a woman at the gun range in May 2022. She now...
Before shooting, Audrey Hale repeatedly trained at local gun ranges
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
From hugging stuffed animals to school shooter: how Audrey Hale changed in nine years

Latest News

Two of the nine soldiers who lost their lives during the deadly Black Hawk crash.
Two soldiers identified in deadly Black Hawk crash
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
Three students and three school staffers were killed in a shooting inside The Covenant School...
‘I’m afraid I’m going to die’: Covenant School shooting 911 calls released
generic McDonald's sign
Woman sexually assaulted, robbed during Snapchat meetup in February