First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm threat elevated for tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’ll see some off-and-on rain showers during the day today and one or two spots may hear a rumble of thunder as well.

However, there is no severe weather threat this afternoon and temperatures will top off in the upper 60s to the lower and even mid-70s in parts of the Mid State.

Our main severe weather threat timing will occur this evening and into the overnight hours. Strong to severe thunderstorms will move in from west to east. They could reach the Tennessee River as early as right around sunset.

The severe threat window in Nashville will be between 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., with the strongest storms expected before midnight. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible with some of the storms. Storms will weaken some as they move east of I-65 but we’ll still need to be weather-ready out toward the Plateau through the middle of the night. Showers and storms will move out of our area before sunshine on Saturday.

In addition to all of this, a Wind Advisory goes into effect for the entire Mid State tonight and into our day on Saturday with non-thunderstorm wind gusts near or over 40 mph at times.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Tornado Threat (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

As previously mentioned, Saturday will be windy but at least mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday night could bring about more patchy frost as the low dips to the upper 30s. Sunday will be much less windy with highs still in the 60s under plenty of sunshine.

NEXT WEEK

Warmer but unsettled weather returns next week with highs in the 70s by Monday with more of an isolated shower in the afternoon, but nothing widespread.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures could be near, if not into, the 80s with a few showers and storms each day.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.