Dodgers fan tries to propose on field, gets tackled by security

He tried to propose on the field during the game. (@THEDieselMendez / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News/TMX) - A Dodgers fan tried to make Opening Day extra special. It certainly will be unforgettable.

Video shows a man on the field at Dodger Stadium during Los Angeles’ game Thursday with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is seen on one knee with a ring, apparently proposing to someone.

Then a security guard runs into view at top speed and tackles him to the ground.

“That dude got leveled!” says one onlooker in the footage.

The video was shared on Twitter by user @THEDieselMendez.

Other security guards rushed over to help handcuff the man, who offered little resistance. They got him to his feet and took him off the field, to cheers from the crowd.

It wasn’t clear from the video if his partner said “yes” or even if he held on to the ring, and he will likely face some charges. At least his team won - the Dodgers took the game 8-2.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. TMX contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
The Covenant School
TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting
Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
A woman got an uneasy feeling when she saw a woman at the gun range in May 2022. She now...
Before shooting, Audrey Hale repeatedly trained at local gun ranges
Uno de los accesos a la Escuela Covenant se ha convertido en un altar para las víctimas de un...
From hugging stuffed animals to school shooter: how Audrey Hale changed in nine years

Latest News

Police say the collision happened on Nov. 20, 2022, near 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. The...
Teen arrested in connection with Arizona crash that killed 5, police say
FILE - A small group of protesters marches after former Minneapolis police officer Derek...
Minneapolis leaders approve agreement to revamp policing
“We’re leading the charge to get dirty trucks and buses – the most polluting vehicles – off our...
EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and...
Medicare, Social Security could fall short over next decade
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment