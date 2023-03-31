Decomposing body found in apartment complex in Putnam Co.

The body was unidentifiable due to the severe state of decomposition, according to police.
Algood Police Department
Algood Police Department(Algood Police Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALGOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Algood Police Department has launched an investigation after discovering a decomposing body inside an apartment complex on Thursday.

Police believe the death could be related to an ongoing missing person case and have sent the body to the Forensic Medical Center in Nashville for identification and cause of death. Police said there appeared to be no signs of struggle.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the APD with the investigation.

