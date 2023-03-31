Decomposing body found in apartment complex in Putnam Co.

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Algood Police Department has launched an investigation after discovering a decomposing body inside an apartment complex on Thursday.

The body was unidentifiable due to the severe state of decomposition, according to police.

Police believe the death could be related to an ongoing missing person case and have sent the body to the Forensic Medical Center in Nashville for identification and cause of death. Police said there appeared to be no signs of struggle.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the APD with the investigation.

