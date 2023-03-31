Clarksville veterans react to Fort Campbell crash

In Clarksville, whether you’re a veteran or not, everyone knows someone at Fort Campbell.
Veterans who live in Clarksville said the mood is somber following the deadly military helicopter crash
By Courtney Allen
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many Fort Campbell families live in Clarksville.

A few veterans there told us Thursday that the mood is somber following the deadly military helicopter crash. They said whether you are military or not, everyone knows someone at Fort Campbell, and anytime a soldier dies, it touches the whole city.

“This community is one of the strongest communities when it comes to the military,” veteran Jarrod Stover said.

You can’t miss the reach of Fort Campbell in Clarksville.

One place for veterans not far from the base is Screaming Eagle Cigars. Thursday, people there reflected on the nine lives lost.

“For one of them or a group of them to lose their lives doing what we do, and what they love to do, it always hits home,” veteran Clifford Mickens said.

Veterans said they know what it is like to be on those training exercises and the risks.

“Something could go wrong at any time,” Stover said. “There is no button to reverse it like on PlayStation. You are going to the ground.”

As they pray for the families, they said being with their military family at the cigar bar helps them make sense of the tragedy.

“We will always remember them and raise them up, and they will forever live with us,” Stover said.

