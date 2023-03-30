Parents and kids rally at state capitol days after Covenant School shooting

Groups plan to voice their concerns to lawmakers as they head into session.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three days after The Covenant School shooting took the lives of three children and three adults, people are demanding change.

Parents and their children plan to gather at the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday morning to advocate for stricter gun laws.

Groups will meet at 8 a.m. on the steps along Martin Luther King Boulevard across from Legislative Plaza. They will then head to the state capitol, where they plan to get to the second floor and sing.

Advocates plan to voice their concerns regarding stricter gun laws to lawmakers as they head to session.

Mothers rally as republican lawmakers call for hearings on 2 gun bills

3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say

Mourners walk for Covenant shooting victims demanding change from lawmakers

