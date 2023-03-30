Multiple dead after 2 Ft. Campbell helicopters crash: report
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV) - Several people were killed after two Fort Campbell aircraft crashed on Wednesday night in Trigg County, according to reports.
Fort Campbell officials confirmed two helicopters were involved in a crash, but did not confirm if there were casualties. The crash was reported between Maple Grove Road and Lancaster Road.
WKDZ radio reported there were multiple deaths in the crash.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted a tweet about the crash.
“We’ve got some tough news out Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” Beshear said.
