Mourners walk for Covenant shooting victims demanding change from lawmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wednesday night, after a vigil downtown, to mourn the six lives lost in The Covenant School shooting, a group of people came together to walk and demand changes from lawmakers.

They say the lawmakers on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill need to make stricter laws when it comes to firearms. The group says senators and state representatives aren’t moving, so they will.

The Nashville mourners at city hall Wednesday weren’t just talking, they were walking for change.

The group trekked across Woodland Street and around Nissan Stadium to raise their hearts in solidarity.

As they moved, group members listed off the names and ages of the victims of The Covenant School shooting and all the victims of a mass shooting in Tennessee so far this year.

“There were nine-year-olds, five-year-olds, three-year-olds on there,” says Tyler Chapman, participating in the walk. “It’s just awful.”

“I was born and raised in Nashville and actually grew up in Green Hills,” says Sarah Buchanan alongside her family. “This one really hits close to home just to see this type of gun violence in our city.”

As adults and children walked side by side asking lawmakers to do something, they want them to know they won’t stop pushing.

“We are not going to forget this event,” says Chapman. “It’s not this week, it’s not going to come, and we’re going to forget it and move on and wait for the next tragedy. This is us showing solidarity that we are going to continue to be there for the families and promote change.”

Protests around Nashville are scheduled this week. One rally, involving kids and parents, will be at the State Capitol Thursday at 8AM.

