Man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting woman in front of her child

Florida deputies arrested Jonathan Adams, 38, on charges of sexual assault and false imprisonment. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man is accused of drugging a woman and holding her and her child against their will for days.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 38-year-old Jonathan Adams on Tuesday on charges of sexual assault and false imprisonment.

According to an arrest report, the victim went with her 2-year-old child to Adams’ home last week. She described Adams as an acquaintance as the two planned to smoke marijuana together.

The unidentified woman told authorities that Adams ended up giving her pills when they were together which caused her to lose control of her body and become unaware of the time.

She said Adams then sexually assaulted her while her 2-year-old child was across the room. The woman said she told Adams no several times, but he forced her to take more pills.

On Tuesday, authorities said they made contact with Adams at the residence where they found the woman and her baby.

The mother and child were taken to a hospital for evaluation while Adams was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
Audrey Hale inside The Covenant School.
TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting
A woman got an uneasy feeling when she saw a woman at the gun range in May 2022. She now...
Before shooting, Audrey Hale repeatedly trained at local gun ranges
Audrey Hale
Nashville school shooter had mental health disorder, police say

Latest News

A girl lights candle during a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention...
Arrest orders issued for 6 in Mexican detention center fire
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Lawyer: Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
FILE - Handguns are displayed at a pawn shop Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.
Florida Senate OKs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit
FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig...
New FBI documents: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos