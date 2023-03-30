Lt. Gov. McNally proposes security changes after Nashville school shooting

In a letter to Gov. Bill Lee, McNally said it’s time to modernize security at Tennessee schools.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Lt. Gov. Randy McNally sent a letter to Gov. Bill Lee Wednesday with a proposal to increase security at Tennessee schools following Monday’s mass shooting at a Nashville private school.

“Like you, I was deeply affected by the attack on the Covenant School earlier this week,” McNally wrote in the letter. “While much of my time has been spent in reflection and prayer about the horrific events, I have also thought deeply about what policies the state could adopt to prevent such events in the future.”

In the letter, McNally said it’s time to modernize security at Tennessee schools, despite what it would cost.

The plan includes securing windows and glass in school buildings by adding a bulletproof or bullet-resistant film, installing magnetic locks on doors to prevent delays for responding officers that can be caused by key locks, adding new, modernized surveillance cameras that are accessible to police, and staffing more armed guards at schools.

Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter

“Reports indicate that the shooter at Covenant chose the school because of its minimal security,” McNally wrote. “If we can ensure that all schools, public and private, have armed guards, we may be able to cut down on these events significantly.”

McNally said in the letter he looked forward to working with Lee to keep citizens safe. Three 9-year-old students and three staff members at The Covenant School were shot and killed by a former Covenant student early Monday morning.

