First Alert Forecast: Severe storms possible Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a gorgeous spring day, Friday will be wet and windy with strong-severe thunderstorms moving through tomorrow night. The weekend looks wonderful.

TONIGHT:

Clouds roll in tonight with a few showers likely after midnight. It will be milder than the last couple with lows in the 50s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ON FRIDAY:

Occasional showers and a developing wind are likely on Friday. It’ll turn milder with highs in the upper 60s and low - mid-70s.

Tomorrow night, strong - severe thunderstorms will move in from the west. They could reach the Tennessee River as soon as just after sunset. The severe threat window in Nashville will be between 9 pm and 1 am, with the strongest storms expected around 11 pm or so.

Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible with some of the storms. Storms will weaken some as they approach the Cumberland Plateau, but even there, strong-severe weather will be possible.

All rain and storms will exit our area by 7 am.

Strong - severe storms will be possible Friday night. (WSMV)

WEEKEND:

This weekend looks great for outdoor fun. However, it will still be windy on Saturday. The highs reach into the low 70s.

Saturday night could bring about more patchy frost as the low dips to the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer weather is in store for next week with occasional showers and thunderstorms. We will be watching Tuesday night and Wednesday for another round of strong storms.

