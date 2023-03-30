First Alert Forecast: Beautiful Thursday, Then Stormy Friday Night

This weekend looks beautiful with seasonable temperatures and sunshine.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’ll be sunny & gorgeous this afternoon, in advance of strong-severe thunderstorms that will move through tomorrow night.

THROUGH TONIGHT:

Sunshine and very pleasant temperatures are in store this afternoon. We’ll have highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Clouds roll in tonight with a few showers likely after midnight. It’ll be a milder night than the last couple with lows in the 50s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ON FRIDAY:

Occasional showers and a developing wind is likely on Friday. It’ll turn milder with highs in the upper 60s and low - mid 70s.

Tomorrow night, strong - severe thunderstorms will move in from the west. They could reach the Tennessee River as soon as just after sunset. The severe threat window in Nashville will be between 9 pm and 1 am, with the strongest storms expected around 11 pm or so.

Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible with some of the storms. Storms will weaken some as they approach the Cumberland Plateau, but even there, strong-severe weather will be possible.

All rain and storms will exit our area by 7 am on Saturday.

Strong - severe storms are possible in our area Friday night.
Strong - severe storms are possible in our area Friday night.(WSMV)

WEEKEND:

This weekend looks great for doing things outdoors. However, it’ll still be windy on Saturday.

Both afternoons will top off around 70. Saturday night could bring about more patchy frost.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer weather’s in store for next week with occasional showers and thunderstorms.

