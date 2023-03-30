First Alert Forecast: Another beautiful day expected

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today is going to be an absolutely beautiful day across the Mid State with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing back to nearly 70 this afternoon.

A few showers and perhaps a quick rumble of thunder move in late tonight with lows dropping into the mid and lower 50s

FIRST ALERT DAY - TOMORROW

Tomorrow is going to be a windy day with gusts near or over 30 mph at times. that gradually turns more humid. Expected intervals of clouds and sunshine and even a few showers along with a rumble of thunder during the day. But, there is no severe weather threat to talk about through Friday afternoon.

Strong-severe storms will then move in from the west late Friday evening and into the night. They’ll reach our western counties around 7-8 pm. Storms are likely to move through Nashville closer to 10-11 pm or so. The Cumberland Plateau will have its best chance for storms just after midnight. Damaging wind and isolated tornadoes will be the primary threats. We could still see some changes to the forecast in the next day so keep checking back for updates. Storms will clear the Mid State completely by sunrise on Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday is looking sunny and mild, but windy with gusts still near or over 30 mph at times in the afternoon. High will range from the 60s to near 70 for the day.

Sunday will be less windy with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s to near 70 once again.

NEXT WEEK

We’ll continue to see things warm up next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Monday and just a small chance at a passing rain shower in the afternoon.

Temperatures push back near and into the lower 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday with another shower or two to keep an eye out for each day.

