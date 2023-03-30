Covenant victim Evelyn Dieckhaus remembered for ‘unmistakable warmth’

“She was everyone’s safe space,” her family said.
WSMV's Brendan Tierney reports
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The obituary for Evelyn Dieckhaus, a student who was shot and killed Monday during the mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville sheds light on one of the young lives lost in tragedy.

Dieckhaus, 9, was one of six victims killed during the school shooting. Her family wrote in her obituary Evelyn could be described in one word as, a “light.” Evelyn was born in 2013, and from a young age, she has shown forth an “unmistakable warmth.” She was hoping to be an occupational therapist when she grew up, just like her mother, according to her family.

“As her preschool teachers recount, baby Evelyn would often position herself between two younger babies, intuitively offering comfort by patting their backs. She was an inclusive friend to everyone,” her obituary says. “Many recall that Evelyn was always the first to greet them with ‘wide open arms’ and an ‘infectious laugh.’ In fact, as soon as she learned to walk, Evelyn could be spotted pushing a stroller overflowing with baby dolls, with at least a few more strapped to the front and back of her tiny body. She was, indeed, a care-giver to her core … With an unwavering faith in the goodness of others, Evelyn made people feel known, seen, but never judged. Her adoring family members agree that ‘she was everyone’s safe space.’”

Her family says her laugh, curiosity, hugs, and light will be missed.

“Evelyn truly held this wondrous world, and all its complexities, with both of her precious hands. Evelyn Marie Dieckhaus blessed us all with her glorious light. She loved well and was easy to love,” her obituary says. “Her legacy will forever remind us to follow the example she set: shining light and love to others, always.”

Evelyn would have turned 10 in August. A GoFundMe has been started to lift up her family.

