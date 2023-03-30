Car catches fire off interstate in Pleasant View

The car crashed onto the shoulder of I-24 West and became engulfed in flames.
Car fire in Pleasant View
Car fire in Pleasant View(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car burst into flames off I-24 West in Cheatham County on Thursday morning.

The car caught fire around 5 a.m. near exit 24 for Highway 49 in Pleasant View. Fire crews arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames within minutes.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported.

Fire crews work to put out the flames.
Fire crews work to put out the flames.(WSMV)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers engage shooter at The Covenant School.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Audrey Hale
Nashville school shooter had mental health disorder, police say
Audrey Hale inside The Covenant School.
TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting
Five of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting
From smiling teenager to school shooter
What turns a smiling teenager into a school shooter?

Latest News

Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
Multiple deaths reported after two Blackhawks crash in Cadiz, KY
Two military helicopters crash during training
Two military helicopters crash during training
Wednesday evening weather update
Another pleasant day followed by storms Friday
Walmart evacuated over bomb threat
Walmart evacuated over bomb threat