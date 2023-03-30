Car catches fire off interstate in Pleasant View
The car crashed onto the shoulder of I-24 West and became engulfed in flames.
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car burst into flames off I-24 West in Cheatham County on Thursday morning.
The car caught fire around 5 a.m. near exit 24 for Highway 49 in Pleasant View. Fire crews arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames within minutes.
Tennessee Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.