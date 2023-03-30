Car catches fire off interstate in Pleasant View

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - A car burst into flames off I-24 West in Cheatham County on Thursday morning.

The car caught fire around 5 a.m. near exit 24 for Highway 49 in Pleasant View. Fire crews arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames within minutes.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said no injuries were reported.

Fire crews work to put out the flames. (WSMV)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.