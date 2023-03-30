Berry Hill Walmart evacuated after bomb threat, according to Berry Hill Police Chief


The Berry Hill Walmart was evacuated after a bomb threat was made, according to the Berry Hill...
The Berry Hill Walmart was evacuated after a bomb threat was made, according to the Berry Hill Police Chief.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Walmart in Berry Hill was evacuated after Berry Hill police say they received a call from someone who said they were in the bathroom at the store with a bomb.

Berry Hill police said when they arrived at the Walmart on 2421 Powell Avenue, they found that the threat was not credible.

Officials didn’t find any weapons or devices in the bathroom.

According to Police Chief Tim Coleman, it seemed like there were some mental health concerns.

“You still have to look into it after what happened Monday,” Coleman said. “Somebody tried to call and do this at a very insensitive time.

Coleman said he believed it was someone trying to start trouble after the school shooting.

