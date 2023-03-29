Video shows kids running across Hillsboro Pike to escape school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Video from a Hillsboro Pike business shows children and staff members from The Covenant School running across the busy highway shortly after the shooting at the school on Monday.

The video shows people running out of the woods that are between the school and Hillsboro Pike. Someone steps into the road and stops traffic, then you see children rushing across the road. The person stopping traffic stays on the road until all the children have crossed. In the video, you hear sirens from police and fire trucks responding to the scene as the children cross the road.

Metro Police Chief John Drake said during a press conference on Monday that children had run into the woods after the shooting.

“I was told that there were kids that evacuated into a wood line. They had the presence of mind to do that,” Drake said.

WSMV4 crews were at the scene immediately after the shooting and showed real-time images of police officers searching the woods shortly after the shooting.

Drake said in the news conference that the kids were able to get to safety at a nearby fire station.

