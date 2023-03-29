Tips from Nashville child psychologist for school shooting trauma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A child psychologist who was in the midst of the tragedy as patients arrived at Monroe Carell Jr. Children Hospital at Vanderbilt on Monday explains what parents need to know about school shootings while trying to speak with children.

Dr. Katherine Spencer, one of the lead child psychologists at Vanderbilt, said she doesn’t have all the answers, but what she does have are professional tips she used to speak to her own children Monday night.

“This event is just so incomprehensible. It is hard to come up with words as a person who studies child development and supports people in trauma, so as parents I know it’s very hard,” Spencer said.

Spencer said the tragedy began for her when ambulances started rolling into the hospital.

“We we’re concerned about our own families and what was happening in our children’s schools, while being concerned about our colleagues who had children at the school that was directly impacted,” Spencer said.

Spencer said she and many others jumped into action providing support for workers going through unimaginable fear.

“At first not really knowing the extent of the injuries or casualties,” Spencer said.

Hospital psychologists say they spend hours try to help many fight through trauma and offering empathy and a shoulder to cry on, but Spencer says her work didn’t stop at the hospital.

“In talking with my 7-year-old, a first grader, he didn’t know very much but that something bad happened, so I did share the general information about the situation, but his question was, ‘Will that person now come in hurt me?’ And that’s a hard question,” Spencer said.

Although Spencer said her heart broke to hear those words, she took a breath and explained that the shooter is gone and that she’s doing everything she can to keep him safe.

“Ask your child what have you heard about the events yesterday see what they are telling you,” Spencer said.

And correct any misinformation they have while Spencer says also reminding them that it’s OK to share their feeling of sadness, it’s OK not to be OK.

“We are not OK, parents in Nashville are not OK, and the families of those who were lost are not OK,” Spencer said.

Psychiatric help is available at the hospital and many Nashville schools.

Psychologist are advising parents to not just have patience with their children but to also give themselves some grace.

