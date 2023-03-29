Thief steals trailer packed with non-profit’s merchandise

The non-profit was launched to help provide employment to people with autism.
Hendersonville Police said a trailer filled with merchandise belonging to non-profit Theresa's...
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a thief stole a trailer containing merchandise belonging to a non-profit in Hendersonville.

Theresa’s Twists contacted Hendersonville Police on Tuesday to report the trailer had been stolen from the iStorage facility on West Main Street.

The non-profit was launched by Theresa Daniels and created to provide employment to people with autism. According to police, Daniels has Asperger’s and successfully operates the business with the help of her family.

The loss of the trailer and merchandise was a heavy blow to their cause and leaves them in a position to rebuild their stock to allow the business to persist successfully, police said.

Anyone with information about the theft or the location of the trailer should contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303.

