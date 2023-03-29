Tennessee senators introduce resolution honoring The Covenant School shooting victims

“We mourn with the victims’ families and Covenant School community.”
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday.(Source: CNN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - United States Senators Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Wednesday introduced a resolution to honor the victims who were killed in the March 27 mass shooting at The Covenant School in West Nashville. The lawmakers expressed gratitude to the brave first responders who acted quickly.

The resolution includes the following:

  • Honoring the memories of the victims and offering heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the families, loved ones, friends and church family of the victims.
  • Recognizing the strength and resilience of The Covenant School community, the City of Nashville and state of Tennessee.
  • Expressing deep gratitude to the first responders, including police officers, emergency medical personnel, fire department officials and state and federal agents and officers, including Nashville Police Chief John Drake, whose incredible bravery prevented the loss of additional life.
  • Applauds the heroism displayed by the officers, including Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo, who willingly ran toward danger, putting their lives on the line to save others.

“This week, the Covenant School community, the city of Nashville, and our home state of Tennessee suffered a depraved act of evil resulting in heartbreaking devastation and unspeakable loss,” Hagerty said in a media release. “We mourn with the victims’ families and Covenant School community, who are enduring unimaginable grief. We applaud the incredible bravery of the law enforcement officers and first responders who ran toward danger without hesitation, willingly putting their lives on the line to save the lives of others. And we honor the precious lives taken, whose memories will be enshrined indelibly in our hearts.”

“My heart is broken over the unspeakable evil that occurred Monday at The Covenant School in Nashville, and my family and I are grieving along with those who lost loved ones,” Blackburn said in a media release. “Now is a time for our community to come together in prayer and lift one another up. We must remember the joy these victims brought into the world and honor those who confronted evil. We join the entire nation in commending the brave police officers who willingly ran toward danger without hesitation, putting their lives on the line to save others. They showed true professionalism, courage, and selflessness—the very definition of heroism. As Nashville grieves and navigates the difficult days ahead, may we come together to cover our community in prayer, love, and support.”

Read the full resolution below:

Remembering Covenant School Custodian Mike Hill
First Lady Jill Biden visits Covenant memorial