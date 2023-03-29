Mothers rally as republican lawmakers call for hearings on 2 gun bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than a hundred mothers and grandmothers gathered and expressed their anger and frustration with state lawmakers who said they refused to pass common-sense gun safety laws.

As Republican lawmakers called for hearings on two new gun bills, on Tuesday at noon, a group of moms held a rally on Capitol Hill demanding their voices be heard and that legislators pass meaningful gun safety laws to protect children in their schools and on the streets.

“Why are we as adults not protecting them?” said a person who attended spoke at the rally. “Why are legislators not protecting them?”

People who attended the rally for Moms Demand Action wore red shirts and held signs in protest.

“These continue to just happen over and over again,” Axtell said. “It’s like getting punched in the gut.”

One solution that has been spread around is the idea of arming teachers to protect students in possible future cases where school mass shootings occur.

“This idea of bringing more guns into our community, more guns onto our campuses that will murder our children is somehow a solution to our problem…it’s obscene,” said Amanda Rosenberger with Moms Demand Action.

In the wake of Monday’s deadly shooting at The Covenant School in the Green Hills area, many are saying words and prayers are no longer enough.

“I stand with all of us as we have thoughts and prayers, but prayers without action is useless,” A person who attended the rally said.

Many of those who attended the rally want to keep tragedies like Monday’s school shooting in West Nashville from happening again.

“It’s when you see the faces of those children and you see your own grandchildren’s faces. It’s just too real and too close and we’ve got to make changes,” said Janie Luna, another person at the rally.

The hearings on the two new gun bills were postponed to April 4. Leaders with Moms Demand Action said they will be there rallying again for common sense gun safety measures.

