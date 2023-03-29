Memorial grows outside Covenant School day after mass shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds of people paid their respects to the six victims of Monday’s mass shooting at the Covenant School, building a memorial of flowers and toys at the school’s front entrance Tuesday.

By morning, one sign planted in the ground out front, read: “6 Tragic Deaths, 6 Angels Born, Within 14 Minutes on 1 Horrific Day.”

The memorial became a meeting ground for people to grieve and show support for the victims, their families, and the school.

Shepherd and Sophia Hollis knew the Covenant School well, as former students and because their mother used to teach there. The three of them kneeled down to pray at the memorial.

”It was just really heartbreaking because I’ve known so many people that were affected and I just felt really sad for the kids,” Shepherd said.

Both Shepherd and his sister, Sophia, knew the school’s headmaster Katherine Koonce, who was one of the six victims killed Monday morning.

“It was so sad to hear because she was so nice to me,” Sophia said, crying. “These people were so nice to me and so kind. I just couldn’t help but think to just remember these people and care about how they cared about us.”

By Monday afternoon the memorial had grown to include balloons, crosses and hundreds of bouquets of flowers.

Lilly Tyson, a student-teacher in the area, felt compelled to lay flowers at the memorials to show her support for people in her soon-to-be profession.

“I just want the families and the community to know that they have people supporting them and fighting for the change to make the community and schools safer for our students and families,” Tyson said. ”We didn’t ask for this. This isn’t something that should be in our job description and it is.”

Non-profits and other services were at the memorial at different times offering to console those who showed up to mourn and pay their respects.

