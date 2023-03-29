Man convicted of killing Nashville nurse to spend 25 years in prison

Devaunte Hill shot Caitlyn Kaufman after a road rage incident on I-440 in December 2020.
Devaunte Hill
Devaunte Hill(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Devaunte Hill, who was found guilty of shooting and killing a Nashville nurse during a road rage incident, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, the district attorney’s office confirmed Wednesday.

Judge Angelita Dalton said after the March 3 sentencing hearing that she would issue a sentencing order in writing after March 10. Hill will have to serve the entire sentence in prison, according to the order.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge to issue ruling on sentence for man convicted of killing Nashville nurse

Hill was found guilty in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman, the Nashville nurse shot and killed while driving to work in December 2020.

At the sentencing hearing, Hill delivered a statement describing his decision to shoot Kaufman as dumb and irrational. He apologized to Kaufman’s family and vowed to become a better person in prison.

Diane Kaufman, Caitlyn’s mother, asked Dalton to consider a life sentence for Hill.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jury finds one man guilty, second one walks free in Nashville nurse murder trial

“I would hate for another family to be handed the life sentence that has been handed to me by Mr. Hill,” she said during the victim’s impact statement portion of the sentencing hearing.

James Cowan, who was driving the car Hill shot from, was found not guilty.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

