Man convicted of killing Nashville nurse to spend 25 years in prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Devaunte Hill, who was found guilty of shooting and killing a Nashville nurse during a road rage incident, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, the district attorney’s office confirmed Wednesday.

Judge Angelita Dalton said after the March 3 sentencing hearing that she would issue a sentencing order in writing after March 10. Hill will have to serve the entire sentence in prison, according to the order.

Hill was found guilty in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman, the Nashville nurse shot and killed while driving to work in December 2020.

At the sentencing hearing, Hill delivered a statement describing his decision to shoot Kaufman as dumb and irrational. He apologized to Kaufman’s family and vowed to become a better person in prison.

Diane Kaufman, Caitlyn’s mother, asked Dalton to consider a life sentence for Hill.

“I would hate for another family to be handed the life sentence that has been handed to me by Mr. Hill,” she said during the victim’s impact statement portion of the sentencing hearing.

James Cowan, who was driving the car Hill shot from, was found not guilty.

