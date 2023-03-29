Man arrested for double shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left two people in critical condition early Tuesday morning in East Nashville.

According to the arrest report, officers were called to 1026 Hart Lane around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds and the other uninjured.

The report states that 23-year-old Justin Wakefield told officers that he was driving with two other men on Hart Lane when he and Johnson began arguing. Wakefield said he jumped out of the car and began walking, prompting one of the men to get out and punch him in the face. The other tried to break up the fight when Wakefield pulled out a 9mm handgun and started firing.

Wakefield shot one man multiple times and the other once in the leg. Both men were transported to the hospital, with one suffering life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested Wakefield and he is charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody on a $525,000 bond.

