Man arrested for double shooting in East Nashville

Two men were found shot on Hart Lane early Tuesday morning.
Two men were injured and one reportedly has life-threatening injuries.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left two people in critical condition early Tuesday morning in East Nashville.

According to the arrest report, officers were called to 1026 Hart Lane around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting. They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds and the other uninjured.

The report states that 23-year-old Justin Wakefield told officers that he was driving with two other men on Hart Lane when he and Johnson began arguing. Wakefield said he jumped out of the car and began walking, prompting one of the men to get out and punch him in the face. The other tried to break up the fight when Wakefield pulled out a 9mm handgun and started firing.

Wakefield shot one man multiple times and the other once in the leg. Both men were transported to the hospital, with one suffering life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested Wakefield and he is charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody on a $525,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
Audrey Hale
Nashville school shooter had mental health disorder, police say
Five of the six victims in the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Kids, substitute, custodian among victims in Nashville school shooting
Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
From smiling teenager to school shooter
What turns a smiling teenager into a school shooter?

Latest News

wsmv shots fired
Fight leads to shots fired in Nashville
Police release body cam video of school shooting
Expert breaks down Nashville police bodycam of ‘outstanding’ school shooting response
Congressman Tim Burchett
‘Not a whole lot we can do’: East TN congressman says gun laws won’t stop school shootings
Governor Bill Lee releases a video statement on the shooting at The Covenant School.
Gov. Lee says wife was friends of 2 shooting victims