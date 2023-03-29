Jill Biden visits Nashville shooting memorial, attends citywide vigil

Biden placed flowers at the memorial.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Lady Jill Biden visited the memorial at The Covenant School before attending the vigil downtown on Wednesday.

Biden arrived at the memorial at the street leading to the school on Burton Hills Boulevard just before 5 p.m. She exited her vehicle and walked to each of the six photos displayed and placed her hand on each. She then walked back and placed flowers at the memorial.

Biden attended the citywide vigil at Public Square Park but did not speak. She went inside the Davidson County Courthouse after the service.

First Lady Jill Biden visits the memorial at The Covenant School on Wednesday, March 29.

