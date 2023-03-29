First Alert Forecast: Nice weather continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunshine sticks around for us today with temperatures topping off in the 60s this afternoon.

It will be a chilly one again tonight with lows in the upper 30s by tomorrow morning.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine for our Thursday with temperatures near 70 by the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY -- FRIDAY

Friday will gradually turn windy, continuing to bring in warm and humid air to the Mid State, with temperatures pushing well into the 70s for the day. Scattered showers are likely off and on throughout the day. There could very well also be a couple of rumbles of thunder, but no severe threat to talk about through the afternoon.

Friday night, scattered strong-severe thunderstorms will be possible. Damaging wind gusts and the outside chance for an isolated tornado will exist.

WEEKEND

I cannot rule out an early shower sticking around Saturday morning, but most of the day is going to end up dry with clouds breaking for sunshine by the afternoon.

Saturday will be breezy with high in the upper 60s to low 70s.

On Sunday, the wind will be even lighter with even more sunshine. Temperatures will be equally mild, again in the low 70s.

Much warmer and more humid weather will kick off next week. Temperatures will top off around 80 with the chance for just a few showers on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

