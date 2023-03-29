First Alert Forecast: Beautiful Weather, then a Stormy Friday Night

Strong-severe storms Friday night could bring damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The next couple of days will be mostly sunny & pleasant. Storms will follow on Friday night.

TODAY & TOMORROW:

Sunshine will stick around this afternoon. It’ll be beautiful with light wind and highs in the low-mid 60s.

Patchy frost is likely to form overnight, as temperatures tumble back into the mid-upper 30s by morning.

Tomorrow’s going to be another lovely day. Count on more sunshine and a developing light southeasterly wind. We’ll have highs in the low 70s.

Tomorrow night, clouds will start to return. A few rain showers will be possible after midnight.

FRIDAY - First Alert Weather Day:

Friday will be a windy day that gradually turns more humid. Expected intervals of clouds and sunshine and even a few showers.

Strong - severe storms will be possible Friday night.
Strong - severe storms will be possible Friday night.(WSMV)

Strong-severe storms will then move in from the west Friday night. They’ll reach our western counties around 7-8 pm. Storms are likely to move through Nashville closer to 10-11 pm or so. The Cumberland Plateau will have its best chance for storms just after midnight. Damaging wind and isolated tornadoes will be the primary threats. Of course, since the event is still a couple days away, this timing will likely change some. Storms will clear the Mid State completely by sunrise on Saturday.

WEEKEND:

Saturday will bring a return to sunshine. A gusty westerly breeze will gradually dry out the air, too.

Sunday looks like a perfect 10 with less wind and temperatures topping off in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

A few passing showers are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday of next week. We’ll warm and turn more humid gradually during that time period.

Another round of potentially severe thunderstorms will be possible again Tuesday night.

